ISTANBUL Nov 4 Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 2.8252 against the dollar at 0457 GMT, firming from 2.8372 late on Tuesday.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.93 percent to 82,913.85 points on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield stood at 9.56 percent at the spot close on Tuesday and rose to 9.64 percent in Wednesday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rallied on Wednesday with Japanese stocks leading the way, while investors' bigger risk appetite pushed up U.S. debt yields and lifted the dollar. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.7 percent.

FINANSBANK

Greece's National Bank (NBG) said on Tuesday it planned to sell its Turkish unit Finansbank to plug a capital shortfall identified in European Central Bank (ECB) stress tests. The bank said it planned the sale of 100 percent of Finansbank.

It said the process was at a relatively advanced stage, but did not identify the potential buyer or buyers and did not give a time frame for the deal to be completed.

MOODY'S CONFERENCE

Ratings agency Moody's will hold its annual Turkey credit risk conference (0630 GMT).

INFLATION

The central bank will issue its monthly report on price developments after Tuesday's release of inflation data for October (0700 GMT).

REAL EFFECTIVE EXCHANGE RATE

The central bank will announce the real effective exchange rate of the lira for October (1130 GMT).

COMPANY RESULTS

Carmaker Tofas and steelmaker Erdemir are expected to release their third-quarter results.

(Writing by Daren Butler)