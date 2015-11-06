ANKARA Nov 6 Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 2.8606 against the dollar at 0537 GMT, easing from 2.8568 late on Thursday.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.87 percent to 82,955.67 points on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield stood at 9.70 percent at the spot close on Thursday and fell to 9.66 percent in Friday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slipped on Friday as investors braced for U.S. employment data that is expected to bolster the case for a Federal Reserve interest rate increase as early as next month. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down about 0.36 percent, though it remained on track for a 0.7 percent weekly rise.

STANDARD & POOR'S STATEMENT

The ratings agency is scheduled to release an assessment of the Turkish economy after the markets close.

TUPRAS

The refiner said net profit doubled from a year earlier to 750 million lira ($262 million) in the third quarter.

SABANCI HOLDING

The conglomerate's net profit rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 467.6 million lira ($163 million).

PETKIM

The petrochemicals company posted a net profit of 275.5 million lira ($96 million) in the third quarter, from a loss of 53 million lira a year earlier.

ANADOLU EFES

The brewer had a net loss of 139.8 million lira ($49 million) in the third quarter, compared with a net profit of 20.6 million lira a year earlier.

CASH BALANCE

The Treasury will announce its cash balance for October (1430 GMT).

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see. For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 2.8651 liras)