ISTANBUL Nov 9 Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 2.9160 against the dollar at 0612 GMT, firming from 2.9240 late on Friday.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 1.24 percent to 81,930.21 points on Friday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield stood at 9.74 percent at the spot close on Friday and rose to 9.87 percent in Monday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks were mixed, with Japanese and Chinese shares up, while the dollar stood at a 7-month high against peers on Monday after robust U.S. jobs data bolstered expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December. Prospects of the Fed hiking rates for the first time in almost a decade and ending seven years of easy monetary policy, which have pump-primed global markets with flush liquidity, weighed on some riskier assets.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release data for September industrial output (0800 GMT).

KOC HOLDING

The Turkish conglomerate said net profit rose to 892.5 million lira ($306 million) in the third quarter from 678.6 million lira in the same period a year earlier.

