ISTANBUL Feb 3 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 2.9582 against the dollar at 0627 GMT, weakening from 2.9482 late on Tuesday.

The main share index fell 1.28 percent to 72,506 points on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield stood at 10.88 percent at the spot close on Tuesday and was at 10.89 percent in Wednesday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares tumbled on Wednesday as oil prices dropped for a third day, prompting investors to seek shelter in safe-haven assets and lifting bonds and gold to multi-month highs. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2.1 percentled by a 3.0 percent fall in Hong Kong shares. Japan's Nikkei lost 3.4 percent, wiping out almost all of its gains made after the Bank of Japan had announced the introduction of negative interest rates on Friday.

JANUARY INFLATION

The Turkish Statistics Institute will announce inflation data for January (0800 GMT). Consumer prices were expected to rise 1.7 percent month-on-month, according to a Reuters poll.

AKBANK

The bank posted a net profit of 2.99 billion lira ($1.01 billion) in 2015, down 5 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

GARANTI BANK

The bank posted a net profit of 3.4 billion lira ($1.15 billion) in 2015, falling 7 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

YAPI KREDI BANK

The bank posted a net profit of 1.86 billion lira ($629 million) in 2015, down around 10 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

ARCELIK

The white-goods maker posted a 44 percent increase in 2015 net profit to 891.1 million lira ($301 million) while sales rose 13 percent to 14.2 billion lira, it said late on Tuesday.

