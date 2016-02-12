ISTANBUL Feb 12 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira stood at 2.9350 against the dollar at
0600 GMT, weakening from 2.9261 late on Thursday.
The main share index fell 0.94 percent to 70,942
points on Thursday.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
stood at 10.75 percent at the spot close on Thursday and was at
10.78 percent in Friday-dated trade.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares slipped on Friday as mounting concerns about
the health of European banks further threatened a global
economic outlook already under strain from falling oil prices
and slowdown in China and other emerging markets. The prices of
yen, gold and liquid government bonds of favoured countries
soared as investors rushed to traditional safe-haven assets.
SYRIA
Major powers agreed on Friday to a cessation of hostilities
in Syria set to begin in a week and to provide rapid
humanitarian access to besieged Syrian towns, but failed to
secure a complete ceasefire or an end to Russian bombing.
TURK TELEKOM
The telecoms company posted a profit of 907.4 million lira
($309 million) in 2015, down 55 percent from a year earlier, the
company said late on Thursday.
It will hold a news conference (0700 GMT).
VAKIFBANK
The state-run said on Thursday its 2015 net profit rose 10
percent to 1.93 billion lira ($660 million).
TURK TRAKTOR
The agricultural machinery manufacturer posted a net profit
of 256.8 million lira ($88 million) in 2015, down from 261.1
million a year earlier.
It will hold a news conference (0800 GMT)
SINPAS GYO
The real estate investment trust will hold a news conference
(0800 GMT).
($1 = 2.9317 liras)
(Reporting by Daren Butler)