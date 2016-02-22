ISTANBUL Feb 22 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 2.9533 against the dollar at 0618 GMT, little changed from 2.9580 late on Friday.

The main share index fell 0.59 percent to 73,015 points on Friday.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield stood at 10.91 percent at the spot close on Friday and was at 10.92 percent in Monday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets edged cautiously higher on Monday as investors awaited a rush of February industry surveys to take the pulse of the global economy, while sterling suffered on concerns the UK might yet vote to leave the European Union. A busy week for data culminates with a Group of 20 meeting that offers leaders a chance to soothe market concerns with talk of coordination, even if it produces nothing concrete.

CABINET MEETING

President Tayyip Erdogan to chair a meeting of the cabinet of ministers (0900 GMT).

DAVUTOGLU ON SECURITY

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Saturday called on the United States to give unconditional support in the fight against Syrian Kurdish militants, illustrating growing tension between Ankara and Washington over policy in northern Syria.

HSBC TURKEY OPERATIONS

The bank has decided to retain its Turkish operations after the offers it received for the unit were deemed not to be in the best interest of shareholders, Group CEO Stuart Gulliver said in a statement on Monday.

RELEASE OF KIDNAPPED JOURNALISTS

Three journalists from Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency were freed on Sunday after being kidnapped by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mainly Kurdish southeast, the news agency said.

DEBT STOCK

The Treasury will release debt stock data for end-January (1530 GMT).

