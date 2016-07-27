Brazil's Grupo SEB reacquires Pueri Domus learning systems from UK's Pearson
ISTANBUL, July 27 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira firmed to 3.0399 by 0520 GMT from 3.0456 at the end of Tuesday.
The benchmark 10-year bond was at 9.90 percent in spot trade on Tuesday and rose to 9.99 percent in Wednesday-dated trade.
The main share index closed 0.65 percent lower at 73,689.43 points on Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks climbed to fresh near one-year highs and the Japanese yen weakened on Wednesday as awaited central bank meetings this week that could see fresh stimulus in Japan and provide clues on U.S. interest rates. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent, climbing to its highest since Aug. 11 2015. It is up 10 percent in a month.
TURK TELEKOM
Turk Telekom posted a net profit of 247.6 million lira ($81.46 million) in the second quarter, down from 335.2 million in the same period a year earlier.
