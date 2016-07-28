BRIEF-ITbook to issue shares for 300 mln yen via private placement
* Says it will issue 733,400 shares at the price of 409 yen per share for 300.0 million yen in total, through private placement to an individual
ANKARA, July 28 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira firmed to 3.0165 by 0449 GMT from 3.0283 at the end of Wednesday.
The benchmark 10-year bond was at 9.96 percent in spot trade on Wednesday and fell to 9.94 percent in Thursday-dated trade.
The main share index closed up 1.88 percent at 75,075.70 on Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks edged up on Thursday after the Federal Reserve provided an positive assessment of the world's largest economy and lifted risk sentiment.
The dollar fell, however, as some in the currency market had hoped the Fed would give a clearer indication that it could raise rates within the year.
POST-COUP CRACKDOWN
Turkey on Wednesday deepened a crackdown on suspected followers of a U.S.-based cleric it blames for a failed coup, dismissing nearly 1,700 military personnel and shutting 131 media outlets, moves that may spark more concern among its Western allies.
SOUTH EAST
Two soldiers were killed and one wounded when a roadside bomb detonated by Kurdish militants hit a passing military vehicle in Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast on Wednesday, security sources said.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading
(Writing by Dasha Afanasieva)
* Says it will issue 733,400 shares at the price of 409 yen per share for 300.0 million yen in total, through private placement to an individual
* Jan factory PMI 51.3 (Dec 51.4), services PMI 54.6 (Dec 54.5)
TOKYO, Feb 1 Nintendo Co Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to release two or three mobile games every year, a day after the Japanese videogames maker disappointed investors with a one-third cut to its full-year operating profit outlook.