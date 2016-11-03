ISTANBUL Nov 3 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 3.1130 against the dollar at 0513 GMT, little changed from 3.1140 at the end of Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year bond was at 10.18 percent in spot trade on Wednesday and rose to 10.22 in Thursday-dated trade.

The main share index fell 0.33 percent to 77,171.59 points on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asia shares joined the U.S. dollar on the defensive on Thursday as the nail-biting U.S. presidential race saw the S&P 500 suffer its longest losing streak in five years as investors sailed to safer harbours. Tensions were aggravated by media reports that some agents at the FBI had wanted to press ahead with an investigation of the Clinton Foundation, but senior officials at the agency and at the Justice Department did not think much of the evidence.

INFLATION

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release inflation data for October (0700 GMT). In a Reuters poll, consumer prices were expected to rise 1.62 percent on the month.

TURKCELL

The mobile phone operator posted a third-quarter net profit of 181.7 million lira ($58.4 million), down from 631.3 million a year earlier, according to a filing with the Istanbul stock exchange.

PRESIDENT ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will speak at a culture ministry awards ceremony (1000 GMT). He will then meet the head of the nationalist MHP party Devlet Bahceli (1200 GMT) and the head of the MIT national intelligence agency (1400 GMT).

ISLAMIC STATE

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi expressed confidence in victory, in his first message after U.S.-backed Iraqi forces started an offensive to take back Mosul, the last major city under control of his group in Iraq. He also called on Islamic State fighters to invade Turkey.

RAQQA OPERATION

The United States is continuing to talk with ally Turkey on the role it will play in the operation to seize the city of Raqqa, Islamic State's main stronghold in Syria, U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter said on Wednesday. Carter's comments, made during a news conference, come days after Turkey said it wants the Raqqa operation to start after Mosul and Euphrates Shield operations have been completed.

TURKSTREAM

Russian Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive Officer Alexander Medvedev told Rossiya-24 TV channel the second line of TurkStream gas pipeline via the Black Sea will only be constructed with approval of the EU authorities.

COCA-COLA ICECEK

The soft drinks company posted a net profit of 154.2 million lira in the third quarter

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 3.1138 liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)