ISTANBUL Nov 4 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira slumped to a new record low of 3.1315 against the dollar at 0706 GMT from 3.1095 late on Thursday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond finished at 10.2 percent on Thursday. The main share index fell 0.64 percent to 76,681.37.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell and the dollar saw losses over uncertainty about the outcome of the U.S. presidential election. Oil prices declined as investors reacted to a record weekly surge in U.S. crude inventories and remained sceptical that OPEC will actually implement its planned output curbs.

VIOLENCE AFTER OPPOSITION LAWMAKERS ARRESTED

A car bomb rocked the mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, killing one person and wounding more than 40 others, security sources said, just hours after police detained 11 lawmakers from the region's biggest party in a terrorism probe.

Police raided the homes and detained the joint leaders of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), parliament's second-biggest grouping, and nine other HDP lawmakers early on Friday after they refused in protest to give testimony for crimes linked to "terrorist propaganda."

TWITTER, WHATSAPP BLOCKED

Access to social media sites Twitter and Whatapp was blocked in Turkey, an internet monitoring group said, following the detentions of the lawmakers. The sites were being throttled, a method of slowing certain websites to make them unusable, an expert from Turkey Blocks said.

ERDOGAN AT CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD

President Tayyip Erdogan will attend a congress organised by the Capital Markets Board in Istanbul at 0700 GMT.

TOFAS

The automaker owned by Fiat and Koc Holding will spend 50 million euro to open a second assemlby line to build a new model in the Egea line, according to a filing with the stock exchange. The investment will expand annual production capacity to 450,000 from 400,000, it said.

