ISTANBUL Nov 10 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was at 3.2167 at 0456 GMT, little changed from its close of 3.2105 on Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 10.46 percent in spot trade on Wednesday and dipped to 10.42 percent in Thursday-dated trade.

The main share index fell 0.208 percent to 76,208.97 on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rebounded on Thursday and the dollar firmed in a remarkable snapback from the shock of Republican Donald Trump's presidential victory, though the speed of the reversal left some market watchers scratching their heads.

TRUMP-ERDOGAN

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called U.S. President-elect Donald Trump by phone on Wednesday and discussed improving relations and cooperating in fighting terrorism, sources in Ankara said.

TURKISH AIRLINES

The carrier said its third quarter net profit totalled 548 million lira, down from 1.34 billion lira a year ago.

Ak Sigorta

Turkey's Sabanci Holding said it decided to buy up to 2 percent of unit Ak Sigorta stake from the Istanbul Stock Exchange within one year.

U.N. judge arrest

A Turkish judge on the U.N. court trying crimes from the Yugoslav wars and the Rwandan genocide has been arrested in Turkey in connection with July's coup attempt, the court's president said.

COTTON PRODUCTION

Turkey's 2016/17 cotton production is seen rising on good weather, better yields, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in Turkey.

