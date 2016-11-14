ISTANBUL Nov 14 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira was at 3.2600 at 0512 GMT, little changed from 3.2550 at the end of Friday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 10.77 percent in spot trade on Friday and rose to 10.81 percent in Monday-dated trade.

The main share index fell 1.55 percent to 75,174 points on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The U.S. dollar touched a nine-month peak in Asia on Monday as the risk of faster domestic inflation and wider budget deficits sent Treasury yields ever higher, a painful mix for assets in many emerging market countries. The dollar bounded above 107 yen in brisk morning trade to hit 107.37.

CABINET MEETING

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to chair a meeting of the cabinet of ministers (0700 GMT).

PRESIDENT ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will speak at a national agriculture project meeting (1130 GMT). He will also meet the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (1330 GMT).

EU FOREIGN MINISTERS MEET

European Union foreign ministers will on Monday consider shelving membership talks with Turkey over what they see as its disturbing lurch away from democracy after a botched coup there, though there is no consensus for such a tough step yet.

TREASURY AUCTION

The Treasury will tap a two-year fixed coupon bond maturing on July 11, 2018.

CENTRAL BANK

Turkey's central bank said on Saturday that from January it is changing the method of remuneration for Turkish lira required reserves held by financial institutions.

In a separate statement on its website the bank said it was cutting the maximum interest rate on credit cards to 1.84 percent from 2.02 percent, starting from next year.

POST-COUP CRACKDOWN

Turkey suspended from duty 168 officers and 123 non-commissioned officers from its navy over alleged links to a coup attempt in July, the defence ministry said on Sunday, as the government continues its purge.

U.S. TRAVEL WARNING

Turkey warned its citizens about travel to the United States on Saturday in response to what the foreign ministry called increasingly violent protests against President-elect Donald Trump.

