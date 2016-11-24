ISTANBUL Nov 24 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira was at 3.4044 against the dollar at
0450 GMT, easing from 3.3945 at Wednesday's close.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was
at 11.20 percent in spot trade on Wednesday and rose to 11.25
percent in Thursday-dated trade.
The main share index fell 1.02 percent to 75,036.90
points on Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Most Asian stock markets fell on Thursday as upbeat economic
data strengthened the prospect for higher U.S. interest rates,
while the dollar's bull run continued as U.S. bond yields
hovered near multi-year highs. Japanese stocks swam against the
tide and rose to a near 11-month high as the yen weakened and
after Wall Street shares closed at record highs overnight.
CENTRAL BANK MEETING
The Turkish Central Bank's monetary policy committee will
hold its monthly meeting and announce its decision on interest
rates (1100 GMT). Twelve of 19 economists polled by Reuters
expect the bank to lift its benchmark one-week repo rate by 25
basis points, to 7.75 percent. That would mark the first
tightening since January 2014, when the bank met in an emergency
session to put a floor under the lira.
PM YILDIRIM
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will host a lunch for
teachers from across Turkey to market the national Teachers' Day
(1000 GMT).
EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT
The European Parliament will vote on whether to freeze
temporarily the EU's accession negotiations with Turkey.
CAPACITY USAGE
The central bank will announce capacity utilisation data for
November (1130 GMT).
MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE
The central bank will release manufacturing confidence data
for November (1130 GMT).
ENERGY CONFERENCE
Energy Minister Berat Albayrak will attend the 7th Turkish
Energy Summit in Adana (1100 GMT).
