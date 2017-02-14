ISTANBUL Feb 14 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 3.6650 against the dollar at 0509 GMT, firming slightly from 3.6680 at Monday's close.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 10.94 percent in spot trade on Monday and the same level in Tuesday-dated trade.

The main share index rose 1.26 percent to 88,578.31 points on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks. The dollar was also bolstered by speculation the head of the Federal Reserve would underline the prospects of more U.S. rate hikes when she testifies to Congress later on Tuesday.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia and will then travel to Qatar.

YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will make a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament (0830 GMT) and will attend a technology centre opening ceremony (1300 GMT). Opposition parties will also hold group meetings in the assembly.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

The central bank will announce current account data for December (0700 GMT).

TREASURY AUCTION

The treasury will tap its benchmark 10-year fixed-coupon bond maturing on Feb. 11, 2026.

TUPRAS

The oil refiner reported a fall in net profit to 1.79 billion lira ($486 million) in 2016 from 2.55 billion lira a year earlier.

HALKBANK

The state bank said net profit rose to 2.56 billion lira ($696 million) in 2016 from 2.32 billion a year earlier.

AKSIGORTA

The insurance company said it posted an unconsolidated net profit of 48.2 million lira in 2016, compared with a loss of 135.9 million lira a year earlier.

TEKNOSA

The electronic goods retailer reported a loss of 160.6 million lira in 2016, widening from a loss of 94.6 million lira the previous year.

