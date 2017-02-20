ISTANBUL Feb 20 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 3.6220 against the dollar at
0535 GMT, little changed from Friday's close of 3.6275.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was
at 10.92 percent in spot trade on Friday and was at 10.94 in
Monday-dated trade.
The main share index rose 0.73 percent to 88,830.41
points on Friday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as political
uncertainty globally kept the mood cautious, while the U.S.
dollar dithered in a tight range ahead of a busy week for
Federal Reserve events.
CONSUMER CONFIDENCE
Turkey's consumer confidence for February is due to be
released at 0700 GMT.
GOV'T DEBT STOCK
Central government's debt stock for January is due to be
released at 1430 GMT.
ERDOGAN
President Tayyip Erdogan is due to chair a meeting of the
council of ministers. He is also due to meet with U.S. Senator
John McCain.
YILDIRIM
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will also meet, separately
from Erdogan, with visiting U.S. Senator John McCain.
FOREIGN MINISTER
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will make an official
visit to northern Cyprus.
ATTEMPTED COUP TRIAL
Trial begins for 47 suspects, mainly soldiers, accused of
attempting to assassinate President Tayyip Erdogan on the night
of the attempted coup in July. The soldiers, including
commandoes and officers, are charged with half a doze crimes
including attempting to assassinate the president and attempting
to overthrow the government.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics TR-POL
Turkish equities TR-E
Turkish money TR-M
Turkish debt TR-D
Turkish hot stocks TR-HOT
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
(Reporting by David Dolan)