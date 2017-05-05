ISTANBUL May 5 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira stood at 3.5600 against the U.S. dollar
at 0514 GMT, easing from 3.5526 at Thursday's close.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was
at 10.42 percent in spot trade on Thursday and was at 10.46
percent in Friday-dated trade.
The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.88 percent to
93,038.49 points on Thursday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day on Friday
as fresh falls in commodities raised concerns about the health
of the global economy, though the euro bucked the broad weakness
on receding concerns about France's presidential election.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.4 percent on Friday and was trading at
its lowest level since April 25.
YILDIRIM
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to hold a news conference at
the airport before departing on a visit to Moldova (0545 GMT).
EUROBOND ISSUE
Republic of Turkey says it offering $1.75 billion principal
amount of its 5.750% notes due May 11, 2047 - sec filing.
FORUM ISTANBUL
Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek and Central Bank
Governor Murat Cetinkaya to attend the Forum Istanbul 2017
conference.
S&P
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's may release an assessment
on Turkey, according to its calendar.
TUPRAS
The refiner announced a Q1 net profit of 868.8 million lira
($244.32 million) versus 78.9 million lira year ago.
ANADOLU EFES
The beer maker reported a Q1 consolidated loss of 84.9
million lira versus profit of 60.3 million lira a year ago.
AYGAZ
The oil and gas distributor posted a Q1 net profit of 157.5
million lira ($44.32 million) versus 65.4 million lira year ago.
DENIZBANK
The lender announced a Q1 net profit of 545.7 million lira
($153.46 million) versus 298.1 million lira year ago.
TURKEY-GREECE RELATIONS
Turkey on Thursday slammed a Greek court decision to block a
second extradition request for Turkish soldiers who fled to
Greece after last year's failed coup, calling it a political
decision that would impact relations.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics TR-POL
Turkish equities TR-E
Turkish money TR-M
Turkish debt TR-D
Turkish hot stocks TR-HOT
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
(Writing by Daren Butler)