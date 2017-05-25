ISTANBUL May 25 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira stood at 3.5544 against the U.S. dollar
at 0500 GMT, little changed from 3.5565 at Wednesday's close.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was
at 10.67 percent in spot trade on Wednesday and stood at 10.62
percent in Thursday-dated trade.
The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.61 percent to
98,313.77 points on Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the
dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal
Reserve signalled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and
the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
advanced 0.7 percent, hitting its highest level
since June 2015, and bringing its gains so far this year to
about 17 percent.
ERDOGAN IN BRUSSELS
President Tayyip Erdogan is to meet European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President
Donald Tusk on the sidelines of his visit to a NATO summit in
Brussels. Erdogan is also set to meet the leaders of France,
Britain and Germany.
Erdogan said on Wednesday the Manchester bombing showed
terrorism was a global problem and NATO allies should cooperate
more closely and share information swiftly to confront it.
YILDIRIM
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will hold talks with the head
of the National Intelligence Agency (MIT) Hakan Fidan (0915
GMT), the deputy Sudanese president (1115 GMT) and the head of
the armed forces General Hulusi Akar (1515 GMT).
RUSSIAN TRADE
Russia is negotiating with Turkey in an effort to resolve a
stop-start agriculture trade dispute between the countries, the
Kremlin said on Wednesday, although Ankara disputed it had put
curbs on imports of Russian wheat.
U.S. LAWMAKERS
Senior U.S. lawmakers want the House of Representatives to
formally condemn Turkish security forces' violent response to a
street protest in Washington during a recent visit by Erdogan, a
congressional aide said on Wednesday.
TURKCELL
The mobile phone operator will hold is general meeting. It
said on Wednesday Turkcell Holding shareholders had agreed to
propose a 3.0 billion lira dividend.
ISLAMIC BANKING ASSOCIATION
The Islamic banking association will hold is general
meeting. Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli will attend
(0630 GMT).
CEMENT SECTOR
The Turkish cement manufacturers' association will hold a
meeting (0700 GMT).
(Writing by Daren Butler)