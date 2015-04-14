* At least 22 films withdrawn after PKK film cancelled
* Culture ministry says no place for "PKK propaganda"
* Turkey curbing opposition, criticism on social media
By Can Sezer
ISTANBUL, April 14 Nearly two dozen filmmakers
and a group of international critics have pulled out of the
Istanbul Film Festival after the government prevented the
screening of a film about Kurdish militants, in the latest
outcry over censorship in Turkey.
At least 22 films from the roughly 200 submitted were
withdrawn this week and the festival competition cancelled,
according to organisers, over "Kuzey/Bakur" (the Turkish and
Kurdish words for "North") which documents the lives of
militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
The Ministry of Culture said in a statement on Monday the
film could not be shown because the producers had failed to
obtain the necessary paperwork, adding that 'PKK propaganda' had
no place in a democratic society.
"It is clear that both the festival organisers and film
producers did not initiate the legal process required to screen
the film," the ministry said.
Festival director Azize Tan said the government rarely asked
for such paperwork and did not require it from foreign film
filmmakers. "What we are faced with here is an arbitrarily
enforced regulation being used to prevent the screening of
'undesired' films," she said.
The International Federation of Film Critics said its
members would not participate in the festival's jury.
"The Ministry of Culture's censorship harms Turkish
filmmakers and the festival alike," it said in a statement.
Turkey's frequent crackdowns on political expression
critical of the government's position -- including on social
media -- have alarmed activists.
Last week authorities blocked access to Twitter and YouTube
for several hours to prevent circulation of photos of a
prosecutor held hostage at gunpoint.
On Monday a Dutch journalist was acquitted by a court after
being tried for disseminating "terrorist propaganda". She had
been accused of posting messages on social media in favour of
the PKK.
The Union of Turkish Cinema Producers said the blocking of
the film was the latest example of censorship of cinema and the
arts.
Shot in PKK camps in Turkey and parts of Syria and Iraq, the
documentary depicts the daily life of militants.
Classified as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United
States and Europe, the PKK has waged a three-decade insurgency
for greater autonomy for ethnic Kurds.
A 2012 peace process has brought a shaky halt to most of the
hostilities, but occasional violence continues. At least five
militants were killed over the weekend when they clashed with
the security forces, the military has said.
"The realities of what we shot in the movie cannot be
destroyed by bullying and bans," Ertugrul Mavioglu, co-director
of the movie, told CNN Turk television.
First organised in 1982, the festival has introduced
audiences to new filmmakers and provided a venue for local
producers to establish links with international distributors.
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan
and Raissa Kasolowsky)