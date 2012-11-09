BRIEF-Egypt's Mohandes Insurance EGM approves change in stock par value
* EGM approves change in stock par value to EGP 2.5 per share from EGP 10 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2kAMvu0) Further company coverage: )
ISTANBUL Nov 9 Finansbank, the Turkish unit of National Bank of Greece, is exploring strategic cooperation opportunities for its factoring and financial leasing units, the bank said on Friday.
Finansbank owns 99.9 percent of factoring firm Finans Faktoring and 51.06 percent of leasing company Finans Finansal Kiralama. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* To convene EGM on March 6 to approve capital increase to 3.10 billion riyals from 2.58 billion riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2l8hxYs) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Feb 19 Positive signs of global economic growth and steadying oil prices may help lift stock markets in the Gulf in Sunday, with stocks offering high dividend yields likely to attract the most interest.