ISTANBUL, April 29 Turkey's Finansbank , owned by National Bank of Greece said on Wednesday that its net profit in the first quarter more than doubled to 283 million lira ($106.83 million).

The bank's net profit in the same period of 2014 was at 129 million liras, it said in a stock exchange filing.

($1 = 2.6490 liras) (Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Ece Toksabay)