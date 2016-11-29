ANKARA Nov 29 Twelve people, including eleven teenagers, were killed when a fire swept through a girls dormitory in the southern Turkish province of Adana, officials said.
The cause of the fire, which broke out in a dormitory housing middle and high school students, was unknown, Turkey's EU Affairs Minister, Omer Celik, said in a live television broadcast.
At least twenty-two other girls were injured, he said. Among the those killed was a woman who worked at the dormitory.
Television footage showed a blaze rising from the rooftop of a multi-storey building and teams of firefighters working to put it out. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
Swedish ex-finance minister and tycoon named suspects in bribery case
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
Mexico's Slim calls Trump negotiator "not Terminator"
Jan 27 Mexico's wealthiest man Carlos Slim on Friday said Donald Trump was a negotiator, "not Terminator," as he tried to calm his country's fears that the U.S. president's polices will wreck the economy.