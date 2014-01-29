MLP to replace GfK on Germany's SDAX index
BERLIN, March 17 German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
ISTANBUL Jan 29 Turkey's sharp rate hike may reduce its vulnerability to short-term capital outflows and reinforce market confidence in the central bank's independence but has also renewed growth concerns, Ratings agency Fitch said on Wednesday.
"Higher rates will reduce the affordability of debt repayments and could lower economic growth, both of which could weaken banks'€™ asset quality," Fitch said in a statement.
The statement came after Turkey's central bank jacked up all of its main interest rates to try to halt the lira's sharp decline, ignoring political pressure to protect economic growth. (Reporting by Istanbul bureau)
WASHINGTON, March 17 The Trump administration took an unusual step on Friday in its efforts to defang the U.S. financial consumer watchdog created after the banking crisis, with the executive branch of the federal government telling a court that one of its own agencies is violating the U.S. Constitution.
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.