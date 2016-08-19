ISTANBUL Aug 19 Ratings agency Fitch affirmed
its sovereign rating on Turkey at 'BBB-' on Friday and lowered
its outlook to negative from stable in a review after last
month's attempted military coup in the country.
"An unsuccessful coup attempt in July confirms heightened
risks to political stability," the Fitch statement said, saying
a purge of some 70,000 public sector workers "generates
uncertainty over capacity and continuity".
"Political uncertainty is expected to impact economic
performance and poses risks to economic policy," it added.
(Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Larry King)