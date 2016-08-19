ISTANBUL Aug 19 Ratings agency Fitch affirmed its sovereign rating on Turkey at 'BBB-' on Friday and lowered its outlook to negative from stable in a review after last month's attempted military coup in the country.

"An unsuccessful coup attempt in July confirms heightened risks to political stability," the Fitch statement said, saying a purge of some 70,000 public sector workers "generates uncertainty over capacity and continuity".

"Political uncertainty is expected to impact economic performance and poses risks to economic policy," it added. (Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Larry King)