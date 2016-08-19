(Adds quotes, details, background)
ISTANBUL Aug 19 Ratings agency Fitch affirmed
its sovereign rating on Turkey at 'BBB-', the lowest investment
grade, on Friday but lowered its outlook to negative from stable
in a review after last month's attempted military coup.
Investors have been rattled by both the failed July 15
putsch, when a group of rogue soldiers attempted to overthrow
the government, and the widespread crackdown that has followed,
with the arrests or dismissals of tens of thousands of people.
"An unsuccessful coup attempt in July confirms heightened
risks to political stability," the Fitch statement said, saying
a purge of some 70,000 public sector workers "generates
uncertainty over capacity and continuity".
"Political uncertainty is expected to impact economic
performance and poses risks to economic policy," it added.
Both Fitch and Moody's rate Turkey at the lowest investment
grade rung, allowing its bonds to be bought by more conservative
funds that require a country to be classed as investment grade
by at least two agencies.
Moody's said on July 18 it was putting Turkey's credit
rating on review for a possible downgrade to junk status.
Standard & Poor's cut its unsolicited rating on Turkey
further into junk territory last month and changed its outlook
to negative, also citing concerns following the coup.
In Friday's statement, Fitch said the overwhelming public
opposition to the coup attempt and subsequent unity of most
political parties could lessen political fractures.
But security conditions have worsened, it said, referring to
militant attacks which it said were having a material impact on
the tourism sector.
It did not expect the fiscal stance to weaken in response to
the coup attempt, though "the central bank and commercial banks
are facing renewed political pressure on interest rates," it
said.
A downgrade could be triggered by prolonged or deepened
political instability, insecurity or geopolitical stresses that
undermine economic performance or economic policy credibility,
it added.
(Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Larry King and John
Stonestreet)