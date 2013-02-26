ISTANBUL Feb 26 Turkish automaker Ford Otosan posted a 2 percent rise in year-on-year net profit to 675.02 million lira ($373.07 million) in 2012, its results showed on Tuesday.

The company, a partnership between Ford Motor Co and Turkey's Koc Holding, said sales fell 6 percent in the same period to 9.77 billion lira. ($1 = 1.8094 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay. Editing by Jane Merriman)