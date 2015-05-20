ANKARA May 20 Turkey's Ford Otosan, a joint venture between Ford and Turkey's Koc Holding , said on Wednesday production was temporarily halted at two plants due to supply problems caused by a labour dispute in the sector.

Ford Otosan said production would restart once supply issues were solved. It had cancelled an extra working shift on Tuesday citing supply chain problems.

