ISTANBUL Jan 25 French energy storage and distribution group Rubis has bought a 50 percent stake in Turkey's Delta Petrol, which owns oil storage facilities in Ceyhan, the Mediterranean terminus for two major oil piplines from northern Iraq and Azerbaijan, the Turkish firm said.

"They (Rubis) are investing $100 million. This includes the amount they paid to buy our shares, but also some part of this $100 million will be invested," Delta Chief Executive Sami Habbab told Reuters on Wednesday.

Ceyhan in southeast Turkey is the terminus both for the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline from northern Iraq and the Baku-Tblisi-Ceyhan pipeline from Azerbaijan. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Simon Cameron-Moore; Editing by David Holmes)