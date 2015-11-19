ANKARA Nov 19 Only about half of Turks think
people should be able to openly criticise government policies,
according to a global survey, making them the least supportive
of this democratic right among 38 countries taking part in the
poll.
Turkey, a NATO member that also aspires to join the European
Union, has a well-established parliamentary democracy but ranks
poorly in global rankings for free media and critics accuse the
authorities of trying to muzzle dissent, a charge they deny.
Authorities seized two opposition newspapers and took two TV
channels off the air ahead of a snap Nov. 1 election won by the
ruling AK Party. Reporters accused of involvement in coup
conspiracies against President Tayyip Erdogan have sometimes
been held in custody for months or even years awaiting trial.
The survey by the U.S.-based Pew Research Centre of opinions
on free speech worldwide, published this week, found that large
majorities of people in most countries believe people should be
free to criticise their government without hindrance.
But while the proportion of those backing such free
criticism stood, for example, at 95 percent in the United
States, at 93 percent in Germany and Israel and at 72 percent in
Russia - widely perceived in the West as more authoritarian -
only 52 percent of Turks agreed.
Turks were also divided over what the media could report,
with 40 percent saying the government should be able to restrict
the publication of information about political protests, nearly
double the global median and more than in any other country
taking part in the survey except communist Vietnam.
Turkey has in recent years seen sometimes violent protests
against the government and what its critics - including the EU
and rights groups - see as a drift towards greater intolerance
and authoritarianism.
In Turkey reporters have few opportunities to publicly
challenge Erdogan or members of the mildly Islamist AK Party he
founded and which has now been in power for 13 years.
At a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies held last
week in Turkey, in contrast to U.S. President Barack Obama,
Russia's Vladimir Putin and other leaders, Erdogan, the host,
took no questions.
The Pew survey was based on 40,786 face-to-face and
telephone interviews with adults in 38 countries -including a
number in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America - from
April 5 to May 21, 2015.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan; Editing by
Gareth Jones)