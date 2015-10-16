(Andrew Finkel has been based in Istanbul for over twenty
years. He is a founder of P24, an association to support
independent journalism in Turkey. The opinions expressed here
are those of the author.)
By Andrew Finkel
Oct 16 The date 10/10 is now synonymous with
Turkey's most deadly terrorist attack in history - the day this
month when two suicide bombers killed 97 people gathering
outside the Ankara train station to attend a peace rally. The
greater tragedy will be if the carnage fails to unite the
country under a banner of grief, but only serves the bombers'
ends of driving a wedge still deeper into an already divided
society.
The other mounting concern is that violence will further
fuel a growing authoritarianism in Turkey. In recent months the
country has witnessed events incompatible with a democratic
market economy. There have been news blackouts on subjects
(including the bombings themselves) where the public has a clear
right to know, the detention of senior journalists and ordinary
citizens for insulting the president on social media,
anti-government television stations being denied rebroadcasting
platforms and thus gradually forced off the air, judges and
prosecutors being put on trial for decisions the government
doesn't like, and entire towns caught up in the Kurdish conflict
being put under siege.
Yet it was not all that long ago that pundits speculated on
whether there was a limit to the role Turkey - a NATO stalwart
and EU aspirant - could play in the world. Now the question is
whether Turkey can pull itself back from the brink. Once upon a
time, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was seen as a man who
respected the discipline of the market and who understood the
political center is the place where elections are won. Now he is
viewed as a polarizing figure, unable to share power even with
his own prime minister.
Orhan Pamuk, the Nobel laureate, expressed his fears in a
recent interview with La Republica that Turkey was in danger of
returning to the 1970s - an era of near civil war.
Most law enforcement experts, including government sources,
now agree that the likely perpetrators of the Saturday morning
bombings were acting at the behest of the Islamic State . The
victims, many of them young, were protesting the resurgence of
violence in Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast. Kurdish militia,
active on the Syrian side of the border, are among Islamic
State's most effective opponents.
The issue is complicated by the Turkish government's
decision to halt a two- year-old peace process with its own
Kurdish separatists, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). While
the government argues that the process had collapsed of its own
accord, many suspect that Erdogan was only too happy to see a
controlled slide into sectarian chaos as a way of rallying
nationalist support ahead of a general election on November 1.
It is these policies the Ankara protesters were demonstrating
against.
So for the government to more than hint that the PKK worked
hand-in-hand with its arch-foe Islamic State to cause the blast
is, to put it mildly, counter-intuitive.
The waters are murkier still. The Turkish government
confronts suspicions openly voiced by its own North Atlantic
Treaty Organization allies that it either supplied munitions or
(at the very least) turned a blind eye to Islamist militants in
a concerted attempt to bring down Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad. Opposition parties now accuse the government's
"softly-softly" policy toward Islamic State of allowing the
bombers to slip through the security net, if not actual
complicity.
Erdogan and his government portray themselves as fighting
dark forces both at home and abroad. A more realistic assessment
is that the president is fighting to maintain control. The
Justice and Development Party (AKP) he founded lost its majority
in an election last June and rather than oversee a coalition
government, Erdogan pushed for a snap election. If the
electorate votes as before and AKP is forced to share power,
then the huge executive apparatus he has created within a vast
new presidential palace will begin to unravel.
So when the bombs went off, the government's first reaction
was not figuring out how to heal the wounds, but how to spin the
political damage. In the first few days Erdogan avoided the
television cameras and left his ministers to dodge accusations
that government negligence might be to blame for the attack. It
is not something they did well. Indeed, Kenan Ipek, the minister
of justice, reportedly smirked at a reporter's suggestion that
someone accept responsibility and actually resign.
Turkey often wags a finger at its own allies, accusing them
of trying to destabilize a country whose power they fear. The
opposite is too often the case. Turkey's strategic significance
- it is currently the flood barrier between Europe and a tide of
Syrian refugees - means that the West often turns a blind eye in
the hope that Turkey maintains a steady course. If the bombings
outside an Ankara train station have a lesson, it is that this
policy is no longer an option. Turkey has lost its anchor and is
in danger of going adrift.
If there is a silver lining to the tragedy, it is the hope
that the outcome of the coming election will again force the
politicians to come together in a coalition. Back in the 1990s,
unstable coalitions were pointed to as a source of weakness. As
an alternative to rule by executive fiat, such an outcome may be
Turkey's only hope.
