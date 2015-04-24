By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, April 25
SYDNEY, April 25 Thousands turned out across
Australia on Saturday morning for dawn services commemorating
the 100th anniversary of the doomed WW1 campaign at Gallipoli,
an event viewed by many as the nation's foundational myth.
The battle on Turkey's Gallipoli peninsula was one of the
bloodiest of the Great War, as thousands of soldiers from the
Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) were cut down by
machinegun and artillery fire as they struggled ashore on a
narrow beach.
The fighting would eventually claim more than 130,000 lives,
87,000 of them on the Ottoman side, before the Turks finally
repulsed the poorly-planned Allied campaign.
The national day of remembrance began before dawn with a
service at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, as Able
Seaman Boatswain's Mate Alan Patterson from the Royal Australian
Navy playing a dirge on the Didgeridoo in the cold early
darkness.
Chaplain Group Captain Peter Friend followed a hymn with a
reading in remembrance of Australia's veterans.
"We who are gathered here today in this dawn vigil remember
with gratitude the men and women who have given, and are still
giving, in our armed and supporting services, all that is theirs
to give, in order that the world may be a nobler place in which
to live," he said.
"And with them, we remember those left behind to bear the
sorrow of their loss."
In Sydney, tens of thousands turned out on Martin Place, and
military bagpipers played just blocks from where a gunman and
two of his hostages were killed last year when police stormed a
cafe to end a deadly hostage siege.
Gallipoli has become a site of pilgrimage for visitors who
honour their nations' fallen in graveyards halfway around the
world on ANZAC Day every April 25.
Thousands of Australians, New Zealanders and Turks gathered
there to mark the anniversary amid heightened security.
Last week more than 200 police were involved in a series of
raids in the Australian city of Melbourne that led to the arrest
of five teens alleged to have been plotting an Islamic
State-inspired attack on events to mark the centenary.
