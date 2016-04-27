ISTANBUL, April 27 Turkish lender Garanti reported a 1.04 billion lira ($367 million) first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, exceeding expectations of a 939 million lira profit.

The bank, the majority owned by Spanish lender BBVA , said its profit rose from 862.4 million lira in the same period of last year, according to a statement submitted to the Istanbul bourse. ($1 = 2.8296 liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Dolan)