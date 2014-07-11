Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
ISTANBUL, July 11 Turkish lender Garanti applied to the Capital Markets Board to issue bonds worth 700 million lira ($330 million), it said on Friday.
The bank made the statement to Istanbul stock exchange.
($1 = 2.1195 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.