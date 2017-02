ISTANBUL Oct 7 Turkish lender Garanti Bank, partly owned by Spain's BBVA , said on Friday it would conduct bookbuilding for its 750 million Turkish lira ($406 million) bond on Oct. 10-13.

The yield on the 178-day bonds would be 50 basis points above the reference Treasury bill yield, Garanti said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

The bank had mandated its board to issue up to 2 billion lira worth of local currency bonds in July. ($1 = 1.848 Turkish Liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Will Waterman)