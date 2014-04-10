ISTANBUL, April 10 Price guidance on Turkey's Garanti Bank eurobond was revised down to UST + 330 basis points (bps) from UST + 350 bps, bankers said on Thursday.

The demand for Garanti's eurobond was over $4.5 billion, and bookbuilding was continuing, bankers added.

Garanti said earlier it had mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BBVA, Citi and HSBC for the issue. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ece Toksabay)