BRIEF-Vista Land And Lifescapes says FY consolidated net income was 8.1 billion pesos
* Full year 2016 consolidated net income growth of 13% to 8.1 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, April 10 Price guidance on Turkey's Garanti Bank eurobond was revised down to UST + 330 basis points (bps) from UST + 350 bps, bankers said on Thursday.
The demand for Garanti's eurobond was over $4.5 billion, and bookbuilding was continuing, bankers added.
Garanti said earlier it had mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BBVA, Citi and HSBC for the issue. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ece Toksabay)
SEOUL, March 20 A lawyer known as her "bullet-proof vest" is on former South Korean president Park Geun-hye's legal team. So are two failed candidates for parliament from her ruling party.
* Moody's changes rating outlook on South Carolina Public Service Authority to negative; rating of A1 affirmed