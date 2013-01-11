Fitch Rates Kiwibank's First Non-Guaranteed Bond at 'AA-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a senior unsecured long-term rating of 'AA-' to Kiwibank Limited's (AA-/Stable) AUD175 million fixed-rate senior notes due to mature on 15 March 2027. These notes are Kiwibank's first instruments issued since the removal of New Zealand Post's guarantee on 1 March 2017. The notes are marketed to Australian and Asian institutional investors and have a maturity of 10 years from issuan