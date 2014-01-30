ISTANBUL Jan 30 Turkey's Garanti bank, part
owned by Spain's BBVA, posted 2013 net profit of 3.0
billion lira ($1.33 billion) on Thursday, down 2.3 percent on
the year and just below the consensus estimate in a Reuters poll
of 3.14 billion.
Fourth-quarter net profit stood at 485 million lira, well
below the consensus estimate of 613.5 million lira.
Turkey's banks suffered slowing loan growth in 2013 as the
government took measures to limit credit card and mortgage debt
- once a rapid growth engine for the sector.
Turkish banks face a challenging 2014 after a sharp interest
rate hike and mounting inflation are compounded by a deepening
political crisis.
