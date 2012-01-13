ISTANBUL Jan 13 Turkey's Garanti Bank said on Friday that it expected lira loans to grow around 20 percent in 2012 with the economic slowdown, down from 30 percent in 2011, and foresaw a 10 percent growth in forex loans this year.

The bank's non-performing loans would be lower than 2 percent in 2012, the lender said in a presentation to investors.

Garanti said it planned to open 31 branches in 2012. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)