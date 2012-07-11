BRIEF-International Personal Finance names Justin Lockwood as CFO
* Announce appointment of Justin Lockwood as chief financial officer
(Corrects figure in headline)
ISTANBUL, July 11 Turkish lender Garanti's international arm GarantiBank International N.V. said in a statement on Wednesday it secured a syndicated loan of 220 million euros ($270 million) from a consortium of 19 banks from 9 countries.
The statement from the Netherlands-based unit said the total cost for the loan would be Euribor +145 basis points.
($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* Received approval of China Banking Regulatory Commission in relation to appointment qualification of Liu Jipeng and Li Hancheng Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS, Feb 23 New reforms to pensions and income tax that Greece will have to undertake to qualify for more loans will have no "net" fiscal impact, its finance minister said on Thursday.