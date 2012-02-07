* Shah Deniz production seen resuming late Tuesday - BP

* Iranian gas flow problem also seen resolved Tuesday

* Turkey says no problems for consumers (Adds Turkish energy minister, BP spokeswoman, details)

By Orhan Coskun

ANKARA, Feb 7 Turkey's gas imports from Azerbaijan and Iran tumbled on Tuesday due to technical problems in both countries, Turkish officials said, slashing supply to the country of 75 million people as it faces growing pressure to meet high winter demand.

Gas flow into Turkey from the two countries dropped to a daily 6-7 million cubic metres (mcm) from a usual 40 mcm, but Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said the problems were not affecting Turkish gas consumers or electricity supply.

Daily gas consumption has surged in fast-growing Turkey to 192 mcm from around 171 mcm a year ago. Energy demand is also higher now due to unusually low temperatures.

"Despite all these negative factors, our citizens are not facing any problem," Yildiz told reporters. "A measure regarding industry is not currently on the agenda," he added.

Azeri gas exports from the Shah Deniz platform stopped late on Monday after a technical problem, but production at the field is expected to resume late on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for operator BP said.

"During planned maintenance work on a power system at the Shah Deniz platform, a malfunction occurred which triggered the automatic shutdown of the platform," the spokeswoman said.

"We did suspend gas exports from the terminal at around the same time yesterday. The platform will be restarted as soon as the maintenance activities are complete, which is planned for this evening."

The Iranian supply problem also was expected to be resolved on Tuesday afternoon, Turkish officials said. Yildiz said the problem there had been caused by an explosion in a compressor.

Turkey imports 6.6 billion cubic metres of gas per year from Azerbaijan, around 16 percent of its consumption. It imports around 10 bcm from Iran, making it Turkey's second-largest supplier after Russia. Turkey and Iran are currently locked in a dispute over price.

ARBITRATION OVER IRAN GAS

The officials also said Turkey had halted gas supplies to Greece due to the cut in Azeri gas supply and that it had asked Iran to increase its supply.

Iran's National Gas Company spokesman Majid Boujarzadeh told Reuters: "Iran is exporting the amount agreed in the gas contract with Turkey, which is around 27 million cubic metres.

"However, it is possible that for some technical issues, our gas exports to Turkey might face a temporary drop but now gas flows to Turkey as usual."

Last month, Turkey applied for arbitration at the International Chamber of Commerce in Switzerland in a dispute over gas prices with Iran.

The ICC had resolved a previous contractual dispute between the two neighbours in 2009, when it awarded Turkey $800 million compensation related to gas purchases from Iran.

The dispute is unrelated to the growing international pressure Iran is facing over its nuclear programme. The European Union imposed a ban on imports of oil from Iran last month.

Iran on Tuesday denounced as "an antagonistic move" a tightening of U.S. sanctions targeting Tehran's central bank and giving U.S. banks new powers to freeze Iranian government assets, and said it would have no impact. (additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Tehran, Daniel Fineren in Dubai, Lada Yevgrashina in Baku; writing by Daren Butler; editing by Keiron Henderson)