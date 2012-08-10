ISTANBUL Aug 10 Around 13 Turkish privately owned companies have bid for a contract to buy 6 billion cubic meters of Russian gas piped to Turkey via the Western Line after state pipeline company Botas' 25-year contract expires, government and industry sources said.

Turkey's energy regulator will choose one or more companies to take the full amount.

The Western Line pipeline transports gas through Ukraine, Romania and Bulgaria to Turkey.

At least four of the companies - Akfel, Bosphorus Gaz, Kibar Holding and a company owned by Eksen Yatirim Holding Chairman Abdullah Tivnikli - presented contracts that they had already negotiated with Gazprom, Russia's gas export monopoly, which could give them an advantage in the bidding process, some of the sources said.

