ISTANBUL, Sept 25 Turkey aims to award licences
to four companies for them to begin natural gas imports in
October through the Western Line, which stretches from Russia to
Bulgaria, after rejecting other applications, the EPDK energy
markets watchdog said on Tuesday.
EPDK head Hasan Koktas named the four companies to be
awarded licences as Akfel, Bosphorus, Kibar Enerji and Bati
Hatti Dogalgaz AS.
Sources said last month some 13 Turkish privately-owned
companies had bid for contracts to buy 6 billion cubic meters of
Russian gas piped to Turkey via the Western Line after the
expiry of the state pipeline company Botas' 25-year contract.
(Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by
Nick Tattersall)