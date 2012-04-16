ISTANBUL, April 16 Turkey's Privatisation
Administration said on Monday it had received four bids for an
80 percent stake that it is selling in Baskent, a gas
distribution company.
The bidders for Baskent, which serves the capital city of
Ankara, are Akfen Holding ; a consortium of Aygaz
and Fernas; STFA Yatirim Holding; and another
consortium of firms Kolin, Cengiz and Limak, according to a
statement from the Privatisation Administration, which is
selling off state assets to reduce the role of government in the
economy.
