ISTANBUL/ANKARA Dec 6 Azeri state energy firm SOCAR has agreed to sell 12 percent of its stake in the multi-billion dollar Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline project (TANAP) to BP, energy officials and industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

SOCAR holds 80 percent stake in the TANAP project, which will be built from the Turkish-Georgian border to Turkey's border with Europe. Turkey owns 20 percent.

Sources said both BP and Turkey are interested in further increasing their shares in the project.