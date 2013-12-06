By Evrim Ergin and Orhan Coskun

ISTANBUL/ANKARA Dec 6 BP has agreed to partner Azeri state energy firm SOCAR and Turkey in the multi-billion dollar Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline project (TANAP), industry sources and energy officials told Reuters on Friday.

SOCAR, which currently has an 80 percent interest, will sell a 12 percent stake in TANAP, which is estimated to cost around $8 billion to $10 billion and will be built from the Turkish-Georgian border to Turkey's border with Europe.

Turkey owns the remaining 20 percent.

TANAP is due to start carrying 16 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field in the Caspian Sea, one of the world's largest gas fields, from 2019 onwards.

Sources said BP was even eyeing a further boost to its stake on top of the 12 percent it has agreed.

Both BP and SOCAR declined to comment.

"In the case Statoil and Total turn down the stakes they were offered in TANAP, BP could buy more of a stake and increase its share to 29 percent," a source close to the deal said.

SOCAR had proposed selling a 29 percent interest in TANAP to Norwegian oil firm Statoil, France's Total and BP, which all take part in the Shah Deniz II consortium.

BP and Statoil were each offered 12 percent, while Total was expected to buy 5 percent. But the sources say Statoil and Total could opt to buy smaller stakes or could completely withdraw from being partners.

That would pave the way for BP and Turkey to further increase their stakes, which both are keen to do.

"Turkey is keen to increase its share and now it is assessing the possible implications of such a move," an energy official said.

SOCAR, one of the world's oldest oil companies, wants to send gas to Europe, hoping to capitalise on a desire in European capitals to diversify their supply from Russia after Moscow's "gas wars" with Ukraine disrupted supplies in 2006 and 2009.

Another official who also confirmed the interest said Turkey and BP could clarify their positions about a further stake increase within the next two weeks.

SOCAR said a final investment decision on Shah Deniz II would be made by mid-December.

Earlier this year, SOCAR and partners selected the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) for potential gas deliveries from Shah Deniz II to Europe over its Austria-based rival Nabucco West.