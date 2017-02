LONDON May 9 Turkish refiner Tupras is offering a gasoline cargo for late May loading via a tender closing on Thursday, a document showed on Wednesday.

The 30,000 tonne cargo is for loading from Turkey's Aliaga refinery on May 29-31.

Last week, Turkey offered a similarly sized gasoline cargo for loading in mid-May from its Izmit refinery. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Alison Birrane)