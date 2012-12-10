* Growth below expectations
* Minister urges central bank action
* Excluding exports, economy shrank
* Lira eases, bond yields fall
By Daren Butler and Seltem Iyigun
ISTANBUL, Dec 10 Turkish economic growth slowed
more sharply than expected in the third quarter as domestic
demand remained stubbornly weak, data showed on Monday, raising
pressure for a deeper cut in interest rates.
Growth slowed to 1.6 percent year-on-year in the third
quarter, below a Reuters poll forecast of 2.6 percent, according
to the Turkish Statistics Institute. This came despite strong
exports and looser monetary policy.
Double-digit export growth has bolstered Turkey's resistance
to a slowdown blighting much of Western Europe this year, but
weak domestic demand has kept it way below the 8.5 percent
growth of 2011.
The economy would have shrunk 1.8 percent in the third
quarter were it not for exports, according to the data. Booming
gold sales to Iran accounted for a large part of the growth.
"Exports have been the engine of growth in 2012 but in 2013
and beyond domestic demand and net exports must both support
growth for it to be sustained," Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan
said after the latest figures were announced.
"The central bank must take growth-supporting steps so that
growth is stable and sustainable."
Turkey's central bank has been performing a delicate
balancing act, trying to reinvigorate slumping domestic demand
while preventing loan growth fuelled in part by a surge in
global liquidity from getting out of control and stoking
inflation.
A gaping current account deficit, Turkey's main economic
weakness, has limited the central bank's room to cut rates too
aggressively. In a speech to parliament, Finance Minister Mehmet
Simsek warned on Monday that an improvement in the deficit would
slow in the fourth quarter as domestic demand picks up.
But the central bank said last week it expects 2012
inflation to be below forecast at just over 6 percent, which may
leave it space to lower interest rates as soon as this month.
"The rally in the lira and local bond markets in recent
weeks may provide cover for near-term rate cuts," said Neil
Shearing, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.
"The key point is that substantial easing would add to
pressure on the current account ... The big risk for 2013 is
that global sentiment sours, putting the lira under renewed
pressure and forcing the central bank to tighten policy."
The lira eased to 1.7892 to the dollar after the
data from 1.7880 before. The yield on the two-year benchmark
bond fell as low as 5.73 percent from 5.77
percent, as expectations of a rate cut this month rose.
GOLD EXPORTS
The central bank's monetary policy committee, which meets on
Dec. 18, has been easing monetary conditions since the middle of
the year, providing more liquidity to banks through its repo
auctions to reduce their funding costs and stimulate loans.
It cut its overnight lending rate for the third month in a
row in November and hinted it may also start to cut its
overnight borrowing rate and one-week repo rate, its main policy
rate, which have been held at 5 percent and 5.75 percent
respectively since August 2011.
The latest industrial production figures added to the gloomy
picture, slumping 5.7 percent year-on-year in October, a much
sharper decline than the 2.5 percent forecast in a Reuters poll,
suggesting growth will only recover slowly.
Turkey's gold sales, mostly to Iran, have buoyed growth. Its
precious metal exports, which include gold, jumped to $14.3
billion in the first 10 months from $2.7 billion a year ago.
"It's unclear as to how long the surge in gold sales will
continue, but without it Turkey would have almost certainly
slipped into recession," Shearing said in a research note.
Development Minister Cevdet Yilmaz said the government was
more optimistic about the fourth quarter and expected the
economy to grow around 3 percent over the year as a whole,
softer than its official 3.2 percent forecast but more in line
with economists' expectations.
Quarter-on-quarter the economy grew a seasonally-adjusted
0.2 percent in the third quarter. Second-quarter growth was
revised to 3.0 percent from 2.9 percent reported in September.
"I have been a Turkish growth bull, but this data surprises
even me and suggests that even Turkey is not immune to global
trends," said Timothy Ash, head of emerging markets research at
Standard Bank.
"A range of factors are coming together to slow the Turkish
economy down pretty dramatically, including the global growth
slowdown, euro zone crisis, Turkey's own balance-of-payments
crisis at the turn of the year, which dented confidence
domestically, and the aggressive tightening pursued in response
by the central bank," he said.
The central bank pursued tight monetary policy in late 2011
and the beginning of this year to defend the lira, which
plummeted 20 percent against the dollar in 2011. It has been
loosening policy since the middle of this year.
While it wants a certain level of loan growth to stimulate
demand, too sharp an expansion would stoke inflation, increase
Turkey's import bill and widen the current account deficit.
But inflation has been slowing - rising less than expected
in November as food and transport prices fell - increasing its
room to ease monetary policy further.