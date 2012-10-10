UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ISTANBUL Oct 10 Turkey's Enerjisa and India's Tata Power were among 13 groups pre-qualified in the privatisation of Gediz EDAS, the power distributor in the western cities of Izmir and Manisa, Turkey's privatisation agency said on Wednesday.
Also applying for pre-qualification were Turkey's Park Holding, Genpa Telekomunikasyon, Calik Enerji, Torunlar Gida Sanayi, Zorlu Holding, IC Ictas, Aksa Elektrik, Is-Kaya Insaat, Fernas Insaat and Turkish consortiums Elsan-Tumas-Karacay and Cengiz-Kolin-Limak. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin, Seda Sezer)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts