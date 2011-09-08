ISTANBUL, Sept 8 Genel Energy Plc, which was formed after a merger of Vallares Plc and Turkey's Genel Enerji, plans acquisitions in Northern Iraq and aims to expand in the Middle East and North Africa, Chief Executive Officer Tony Hayward said on Thursday.

The company plans acquisitions in Northern Iraq with its $2.2 billion in cash, Hayward told reporters in Istanbul.

"Consolidation is going to take place in the region. There are 41 different entities operating in the Kurdistan region today," Hayward said.

(Reporting by Seda Sezer and Evrim Ergin)