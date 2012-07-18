LONDON, July 19 Genel Energy, an oil and gas
producer group led by former BP boss Tony Hayward, has
made its first acquisition
in Morocco and the Ivory Coast, the Times reported on Thursday.
Genel, a group formed via a merger of Vallares and Turkey's
Genel Enerji, has bought Barrus Petroleum, a British company
with a focus in northwest Africa.
Genel officials could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Genel bought the rights to explore offshore of both African
states for an undisclosed sum believed to be under $50 million,
the Times said.
The group, which has a heavy focus in the Kurdistan region,
had been eyeing expansion opportunities in the Middle East and
North Africa.
Floated last September, Genel was acquired by Vallares, an
investment vehicle set up by Hayward, financier Nat Rothschild
and banker Julian Metherell.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)