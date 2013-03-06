BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says in Feb group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.703 bln
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
ISTANBUL, March 6 Turkey's Global Yatirim Holding, which owns three ports on the country's Aegean and Mediterranean coasts, said on Wednesday it received non-binding bids for its port unit and its assets.
Global, which also has investments in energy, real estate and finance, said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange it has begun evaluating the bids made by investor candidates.
In January, Global said it had mandated JP Morgan to assess the sale of its port unit. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
* Board announces that company proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* Appointment of Lilian Yu as first vice president and deputy group head, lending business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: